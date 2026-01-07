Quincy Panel on Irresponsible Statecraft
On 6 January 2025, the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft hosted a panel discussion dealing with the Trump administration’s irresponsible statecraft in Venezuela. I participated along with Curt Mills of The American Conservative and Miguel Tinker Salas of Pomona College. The moderator for the panel was Kelley Beaucar Vlahos.
"Go fuck yourself, you scumbag Hamas supporter" This is a comment on John’s Substack made by Kip🎗️, "Kip🎗️ @kip1591251" publication on substack, and had nothing to do with any exchange between myself and this person on John's post yesterday, nor was it on topic. The comment: was sent to my computer, but it was mute in regard to that post, so no response was allowed on my part, although I did report it. I was also blocked by this person, so once again no chance to repond to this disgusting vitriol. I'm using this as an opportunity to report this disgusting remark and expect Substack to do something constructive about people who turn sites into opportunities to spew hateful commentary with no consequences.
“Takeover” is an exaggerated, and an inaccurate, description of the current situation.
The retarded ape has not followed through with any of his cognitively challenged, international, ambitions.