John’s Substack

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Adam Tabriz's avatar
Adam Tabriz
3h

What stands out is not just the escalation itself, but the disappearance of bargaining space.

When both sides frame the conflict as existential, every drone strike, sanctions package, or retaliatory threat becomes part of a larger deterrence contest rather than a path toward settlement.

The deeper danger is psychological: once attacks on Moscow or Gulf infrastructure become normalized, restraint can start looking like weakness instead of stability. That’s how escalation ladders become self-reinforcing even when nobody genuinely wants a wider war.

Geography, energy flows, infrastructure vulnerability, and industrial endurance are increasingly shaping outcomes more than assumptions of unlimited coercive leverage.

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Ed's avatar
Ed
3h

Economic disaster is real, now can only mitigate.

Our suffering is justified so that Israel can safely go about its genocide unhindered by a nuclear Iran.

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