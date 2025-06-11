On 4 June 2025, I was on the “Deep Dive” with Lt. Col. (ret.) Danny Davis talking about the 1 June Ukrainian attack on five Russian missile bases as well as the additional attacks against two railroad bridges inside Russia. One of those attacks hit a passenger train, killing and wounding civilians. Both Danny and I agreed that these attacks were remarkably foolish, as they had little military utility and were sure to cause Russia to escalate its war effort, which would work to Ukraine’s disadvantage.