On 4 June 2025, I was on the “Deep Dive” with Lt. Col. (ret.) Danny Davis talking about the 1 June Ukrainian attack on five Russian missile bases as well as the additional attacks against two railroad bridges inside Russia. One of those attacks hit a passenger train, killing and wounding civilians. Both Danny and I agreed that these attacks were remarkably foolish, as they had little military utility and were sure to cause Russia to escalate its war effort, which would work to Ukraine’s disadvantage.
The morons that’ve run the show in our great nation over the past 40 years are complete imbeciles. The last guy was horrendous and the current guy is horrendously horrific.
Bravo USA - Bravo! And good job with the bombing of children in Gaza!