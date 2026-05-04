John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Tyler
9h

What a big, fat loser DJT turned out to be. May as well have elected Jeb!

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Hewitt
7h

I doubt whether Trump is writing these posts as he is not cognizant nor intelligent, and at 80 years old he's awake through the night putting them out?

They are likely to have been composed by insiders and posted.

Trump is a madman and so are his henchmen.

The US has to leave the middle east. So many wars, so much strife and death at the hands of the American war machine.

90% of Iranian oil is bought by China so that factor is involved.

And of course Israel.

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