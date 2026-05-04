President Trump Thinks the US Can Play Traffic Cop in the Persian Gulf
On 3 May 2026, I was on “Switzerland” with host Tom Switzer and Trita Parsi. Just before we did the podcast, President Trump put out a Truth Social post in which he said that starting the morning of 4 May, the US would begin to help neutral ships stranded in the Persian Gulf exit through the Strait of Hormuz. And if Iran interfered with those efforts, the US would deal with Tehran forcefully. Trita, Tom and I tried to make sense of this vague strategy, which came out of nowhere and does not seem workable. Surely, the Iranians will not like it! We also talked at some length about whether Iran is likely to cave into the enormous punishment the US is inflicting on it. Both Trita and I said no.
What a big, fat loser DJT turned out to be. May as well have elected Jeb!
I doubt whether Trump is writing these posts as he is not cognizant nor intelligent, and at 80 years old he's awake through the night putting them out?
They are likely to have been composed by insiders and posted.
Trump is a madman and so are his henchmen.
The US has to leave the middle east. So many wars, so much strife and death at the hands of the American war machine.
90% of Iranian oil is bought by China so that factor is involved.
And of course Israel.