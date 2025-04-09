On 9 April 2025, I was on the “Deep Dive” with Lt. Col. (ret.) Danny Davis talking about the geopolitical consequences of President Trump’s tariff policy. We focused mainly on how the tariff war will affect the US-China relationship, but also on how it affects the likelihood of a US strike on Iran, as well as US relations with Europe and its east Asian allies. We also discussed how President Trump bypassed Congress to make this momentous decision all by himself, a truly dangerous situation that the Constitution was designed to prevent.