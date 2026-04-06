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Bert van Baar's avatar
Bert van Baar
2h

What do you think if US adversaries begin to think: this must be THE MOMENT TO …..?

No ubdefeatable Navy, no invincibility of airpowerrrrr?

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marcos's avatar
marcos
2hEdited

The primary font of US power is not military or population, it is the petro/pedo dollar. Absent that fiat luxury, the US military cannot exist at its current magnitude and absolute US power is diminished significantly.

The US military was in a position to exert such power over the region in the post WWII era not because of population, because of comparative military advantage specific to the time. The US economy was one of the few industrial economies left standing, if not strengthened relative to decline and lack of development elsewhere. The threat of nationalization by the Soviet Threat created the Gulf monarchies as petrodollar outposts, bulwarks and adjuncts of the US empire, and enforced it with bases.

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