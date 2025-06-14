On 11 June 2025, I was on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” where Piers and I disagreed about the course of the war in Ukraine and whether Putin would ever use nuclear weapons, but agreed about the critical importance of ending the Israeli genocide in Gaza.
Prof please stop providing support for piers Morgan and apac’s marketing activities. These are stooges and you, we, habe nothing to gain to attend their meetings. They are going to use you. Am afraid it’s war.
Mersheimer is rotten