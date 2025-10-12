On 24 September 2025, I was interviewed by Peter Slezkine of the Stimson Center in Washington, DC, for its program — The Trialogue — which is a platform for constructive conversation among experts and ex-officials from the United States, Russia, and China. Peter asked a variety of probing questions about contemporary international politics and did not hesitate to push back when he thought I might be wrong. We ended up covering in considerable detail many of the key foreign policy issues of the day in what I felt was a most fruitful conversation.
Similarities between Germany and Israel are very evident in this narrative. This can be expected because both Germany in World War II and Israel currently are ‘ethno’ states and consider themselves superior to everyone else.
