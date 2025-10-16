On 13 October 2025, I spoke with Glenn Greenwald on his show — “System Update” — about President Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza and about where events are headed in the Russia-Ukraine war. We covered lots of important issues, although unsurprisingly, in the end our discussion confirmed that we live in dark times.
I have put below two clips from the show followed by a link for the entire show.
While Greenwald gets Israel right, his moral compass still spins in circles. Meirsheimer has a knack for setting it straight.
I listened to the episode and it was filled with an intelligent conversation(s).