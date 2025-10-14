On 13 October 2025, I was on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” talking about President Trump’s grandiose claims about his success at ending the war in Gaza (genocide would be a more accurate term) and facilitating the “historic dawn of a new Middle East.” I made the case that regrettably Trump has done no such thing. Although I did not say this to Piers, when I listen to Trump’s boasts, I cannot help thinking about Neville Chamberlain’s famous boast that he had brought peace to Europe at Munich in 1938.
Professor Mearsheimer this is your greatest interview ever
Thank you, sir
The very fact that it to be explained to that pissy beer gut, and his viewers is sad!
The baboon cam up with the so-called Deal of the Century that even that giant stinking turd, Mahmood Abbas couldn't accept!
Just as pundits, such as Max Blumenthal, have predicted,the descendants of the Ashkenazi and Khazaar converts to the Cult of the God's Chosen People will find an excuse to trample on that worthless piece of paper, sooner rather than later.