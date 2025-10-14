On 13 October 2025, I was on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” talking about President Trump’s grandiose claims about his success at ending the war in Gaza (genocide would be a more accurate term) and facilitating the “historic dawn of a new Middle East.” I made the case that regrettably Trump has done no such thing. Although I did not say this to Piers, when I listen to Trump’s boasts, I cannot help thinking about Neville Chamberlain’s famous boast that he had brought peace to Europe at Munich in 1938.