John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
S B Ganske's avatar
S B Ganske
7h

Europe is where this particular buck should be. Its their issue.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
2033ICP's avatar
2033ICP
7hEdited

The next best for Russia. European leadership is totally incompetent and stupid so this might eventually lead to direct confrontation with Russia because as usual they will double up when facing defeat and lose everything.

The new frontlines will probably be in the north and the Baltic States and give The Russians control of the Baltic Sea from the east. Finland, Sweden, Norway and even Denmark will have to face The superpower Russia in devastating modern warfare.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John J. Mearsheimer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture