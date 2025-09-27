On 25 September 2025, I was on “Judging Freedom” talking with the Judge about Trump’s famous Truth Social tweet where he subtly said that the US is turning responsibility for the Ukraine war to the Europeans and Ukraine, while at the same time he is going to great lengths as the war goes south to protect himself against the charge he “lost Ukraine.” We also discussed the roots of America’s harmful relationship with Israel and Tucker Carlson’s comment that Netanyahu has been telling others that “I control the United States.”
Europe is where this particular buck should be. Its their issue.
The next best for Russia. European leadership is totally incompetent and stupid so this might eventually lead to direct confrontation with Russia because as usual they will double up when facing defeat and lose everything.
The new frontlines will probably be in the north and the Baltic States and give The Russians control of the Baltic Sea from the east. Finland, Sweden, Norway and even Denmark will have to face The superpower Russia in devastating modern warfare.