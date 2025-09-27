On 25 September 2025, I was on “Judging Freedom” talking with the Judge about Trump’s famous Truth Social tweet where he subtly said that the US is turning responsibility for the Ukraine war to the Europeans and Ukraine, while at the same time he is going to great lengths as the war goes south to protect himself against the charge he “lost Ukraine.” We also discussed the roots of America’s harmful relationship with Israel and Tucker Carlson’s comment that Netanyahu has been telling others that “I control the United States.”