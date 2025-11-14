On 13 November 2025, I was on “Judging Freedom” with Judge Napolitano. We talked about how Russia is winning its war against Ukraine with a smart strategy that works to Putin’s advantage. We also discussed Ukraine’s troubles, which are mounting by the day and are ultimately unfixable. And we talked about Israel, to include the moral depravity of a society that not only defends but celebrates soldiers who brutally raped a Palestinian prisoner. Finally, we discussed the desperate efforts of the Israel Lobby, especially Mark Levin, to counter Tucker Carlson’s widely heard criticisms of Israel by portraying him as an enemy of the US, the antithesis of an America-firster. Of course, Levin is an Israel-firster who is trying to falsely portray himself as an America-firster.