On 28 May 2025, I was on the Duran with Glenn Diesen and Alexander Mercouris. We discussed at length the deteriorating situation for Ukraine and the West in their war with Russia, as well as the failure of Ukrainian and Western leaders to come to grips with events on the battlefield.
If there was ever "proof" of who is acting "crazy" we now have the answer. If Trump wants to avoid WWIII he should announce forthwith the cancellation of all sharing military intelligence with the Ukrainians. He could go farther by demanding NATO withdraw all support for Ukrainian terror. But e all know he won't. The answer is in Putin's ballpark, and there is only one word: ORESHNIK
Well this will need an urgent update in light of the Ukrainian attacks on Russian strategic bomber bases.