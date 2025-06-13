Share this postJohn’s SubstackOn The Israeli Attack Against IranCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreOn The Israeli Attack Against IranJohn J. MearsheimerJun 13, 202599Share this postJohn’s SubstackOn The Israeli Attack Against IranCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4918ShareFor anyone who might be interested, I am appearing with the Judge today (Friday) at 1 pm CST/2 pm EST to discuss the Israeli strike on Iran.99Share this postJohn’s SubstackOn The Israeli Attack Against IranCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4918Share
We’re bombing Iran? Yea - We’re bombing Iran. Is that crazy? Yea - That’s crazy. And we’re party to a genocide? Yea - We’re party to a genocide. My father fought in world war 2 in to stop a genocide and now we’re party to a genocide? Is that crazy? Yea - That’s crazy.
Looking forward to watching its recording.👍