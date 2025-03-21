On 20 March 2025, I was on Judge Napolitano’s podcast — “Judging Freedom” — where we talked about the results of the lengthy Trump-Putin telephone conversation and where we are in terms of shutting down the Ukraine war. We also spent considerable time discussing Donald Trump’s decision to follow in the footsteps of Joe Biden and not only bomb the Houthis but support Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza as well.
Everyone should listen to this podcast. It’s one of the best programs available and this one was especially useful. Possible resolution of the cruel, needless, war in Ukraine, compared to support for the heartbreaking tragedy of Gaza, does nothing to polish Trump’s imagined halo. He’s writing his name in blood.
one of the best interviews, with very important answers!