On 13 August 2025, I was on the “Deep Dive” podcast with Lt. Col. (ret) Danny Davis talking about the upcoming meeting between Presidents Putin and Trump in Alaska. I laid out in considerable detail my view that there is hardly any prospect of the two sides reaching a meaningful peace agreement or getting a ceasefire. When it comes to our country’s efforts to shut down the Ukraine war, we are on the road to nowhere.
America’s efforts to destroy Russia might be the road to nowhere. But Russia’s military is on the road to victory in Ukraine. If Trump and his advisors had any wits, they would abandon Trump’s vain threats and work to get the best possible settlement with Russia.
That would require abandoning the Neocons crusade to cripple Russia. Which our elites might not be ready to do.
All one can say is that it’s a shame that our top political leaders haven’t taken John Mearsheimer’s advice over the past few decades.