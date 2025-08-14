John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Irish-99's avatar
Irish-99
3d

America’s efforts to destroy Russia might be the road to nowhere. But Russia’s military is on the road to victory in Ukraine. If Trump and his advisors had any wits, they would abandon Trump’s vain threats and work to get the best possible settlement with Russia.

That would require abandoning the Neocons crusade to cripple Russia. Which our elites might not be ready to do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Kevin Flynn's avatar
Kevin Flynn
3d

All one can say is that it’s a shame that our top political leaders haven’t taken John Mearsheimer’s advice over the past few decades.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John J. Mearsheimer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture