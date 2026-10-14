On 13 October 2026, I was on Judging Freedom, talking with the Judge about recent developments in the wars in Ukraine and Iran, the Gaza genocide, and the Saudi-Houthi war. The central question was whether there is any reason to believe President Trump is moving toward resolving these four conflicts in ways that serve American interests. My answer regarding all four of these disasters was a resounding no.
Week after week 47 gets weaker and weaker on all fronts. Only humanity suffers from his actions. His mental illness has him living in a fantasy of golf and endless luxuries.
The deeper problem in Washington is not simply whether Trump can manage multiple crises, but whether American power can still translate military, economic, and diplomatic leverage into durable political outcomes.
Across Ukraine, Iran, Gaza, and Yemen, the critical distinction is between disrupting an adversary and shaping the political order that follows. Pressure can impose costs, alter calculations, and create temporary advantages. But without a realistic understanding of geography, institutional resilience, local agency, and the limits of external influence, tactical gains can become strategic liabilities.
This is where strategy must be tested against the field. Political objectives generate operational choices; operational choices produce consequences; and those consequences must feed back into strategic judgment. When that feedback is ignored, power risks becoming an instrument of escalation rather than a means of achieving the intended outcome.
The fundamental question is therefore not how much pressure Washington can apply, but whether it understands the political conditions required to convert that pressure into a sustainable result.
Power is measured not only by the capacity to shape events, but by the ability to produce outcomes that endure beyond the immediate exercise of force.
— Wahidullah Noorzai