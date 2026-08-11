News Alert: The Strait is Open!
On 11 August 2026, I was on “Judging Freedom” talking with the Judge about the situation President Trump is facing with regard to ending the Iran war. The Judge pointed out that the president has just proclaimed that the Strait of Hormuz is open, which of course is not true. But since when did telling the truth matter to Trump? In fact, he is in deep trouble in Iran and is desperate to open the Strait, as I explained on the show. Tehran’s demands for ending the war have only escalated over time, creating a situation where Trump appears to have just two choices: accept a humiliating defeat or soldier on with the Strait closed and the Iranians doing everything they can to further damage the international economy. This is called a no-win situation.
Iran is not damaging the world’s economy, Trump, his war cabinet, the zionist entity and states in collusion are damaging the world’s economy. Iran made sure the Strait was open until this rendition of genocidal psychopaths began bombing it. Responsibility for this shit show belongs in the lap of Trump and the zionist entity. Iran is holding the entire gaggle of mass murderers accountable.
John Mearsheimer’s analysis and predictions about international geopolitics have been consistently, exactly correct. It’s a crying shame that the people in positions of power haven’t taken his advice. In my opinion, it’s equally important — if not far more important — to look at the root of these problems: to drill down and ask why things are the way they are, and even more importantly, how we might straighten this shit show up in the future. Those are the questions we should be trying to answer.