On 11 August 2026, I was on “Judging Freedom” talking with the Judge about the situation President Trump is facing with regard to ending the Iran war. The Judge pointed out that the president has just proclaimed that the Strait of Hormuz is open, which of course is not true. But since when did telling the truth matter to Trump? In fact, he is in deep trouble in Iran and is desperate to open the Strait, as I explained on the show. Tehran’s demands for ending the war have only escalated over time, creating a situation where Trump appears to have just two choices: accept a humiliating defeat or soldier on with the Strait closed and the Iranians doing everything they can to further damage the international economy. This is called a no-win situation.