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Relentless's avatar
Relentless
19h

Iran is not damaging the world’s economy, Trump, his war cabinet, the zionist entity and states in collusion are damaging the world’s economy. Iran made sure the Strait was open until this rendition of genocidal psychopaths began bombing it. Responsibility for this shit show belongs in the lap of Trump and the zionist entity. Iran is holding the entire gaggle of mass murderers accountable.

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Kevin KC Flynn's avatar
Kevin KC Flynn
19h

John Mearsheimer’s analysis and predictions about international geopolitics have been consistently, exactly correct. It’s a crying shame that the people in positions of power haven’t taken his advice. In my opinion, it’s equally important — if not far more important — to look at the root of these problems: to drill down and ask why things are the way they are, and even more importantly, how we might straighten this shit show up in the future. Those are the questions we should be trying to answer.

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