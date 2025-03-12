I did an interview with Isaac Chotiner of The New Yorker on 7 March 2025 about the war in Ukraine. It was my third interview with him on that conflict.
https://www.newyorker.com/news/q-and-a/why-john-mearsheimer-thinks-donald-trump-is-right-on-ukraine
Why John Mearsheimer Thinks Donald Trump Is Right on Ukraine
And that the West has misunderstood Vladimir Putin.
March 11, 2025
I stopped subscribing to the New Yorker several years before because of ‘journalism’ that often seemed to veer into story-telling.
Quite surprising - or maybe not - that Chotiner did not mention the violence against ethnic Russians and Russian speakers in Eastern Ukraine for years before the Russian Federation went in, the Minsk agreements of 2014-2015, the US-supported coup, Victoria Nuland discussing who Ukraine's leader should be, and the more recent actions by Zelensky's government against Russian language, literature, culture, and the Russian Orthodox Church. One might wish Professor Mearsheimer had turned the interview table and asked him.