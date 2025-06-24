On 23 June 2025, I was on “Breaking Points” with Krystal and Saagar talking about the real consequences of the joint Israeli-American war against Iran. Contrary to the optimism displayed by Prime Minister Netanyahu and Israel’s diehard supporters in the West, the recent US strike on Iran did not eliminate Iran’s nuclear capability and if anything makes it more likely, not less likely, that Iran will acquire nuclear weapons. Meanwhile, Israel continues to get pounded on a daily basis by Iranian drones and missiles, with no end in sight.