On 23 June 2025, I was on “Breaking Points” with Krystal and Saagar talking about the real consequences of the joint Israeli-American war against Iran. Contrary to the optimism displayed by Prime Minister Netanyahu and Israel’s diehard supporters in the West, the recent US strike on Iran did not eliminate Iran’s nuclear capability and if anything makes it more likely, not less likely, that Iran will acquire nuclear weapons. Meanwhile, Israel continues to get pounded on a daily basis by Iranian drones and missiles, with no end in sight.
Discussion about this post
No posts
James, I suggest you might be more deranged than those you accused.
Mersheimer has Israel Derangement Syndrome that the woke radical left and hard woke right have. For months he kept saying Iran and its proxies can’t do much to Israel as Israel is the power in MENA so as to play down the Iranian threat to Israel (and by extension USA). So that Israel never strikes the Iranian regime. So now that Iranian regime is significantly bruised and desperate and won’t strike USA bases without warning sensing regime potential collapse within. And allies are telling Israel to ease up on Iran regime.
But of course he sayng now israel is NOT winning and getting hammered. Which is an exaggeration and misleading as approx 95 % missiles are not getting through.
Of course Iranian regime is a threat to Israel this is what Israel has been sayng all along as Iran arranged Oct 7 and Iran regime has a clear manifesto goal of destroying the Jewish state and not to mention USA as well. No other state seeks publicly the destruction of another ( multiple) nation states like Iran regime does
It was great USA struck those Iranian sites too after israel did all the hard work against Iran regime