John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Greene Tolstoy's avatar
Greene Tolstoy
9h

James, I suggest you might be more deranged than those you accused.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
James Jenkins's avatar
James Jenkins
10h

Mersheimer has Israel Derangement Syndrome that the woke radical left and hard woke right have. For months he kept saying Iran and its proxies can’t do much to Israel as Israel is the power in MENA so as to play down the Iranian threat to Israel (and by extension USA). So that Israel never strikes the Iranian regime. So now that Iranian regime is significantly bruised and desperate and won’t strike USA bases without warning sensing regime potential collapse within. And allies are telling Israel to ease up on Iran regime.

But of course he sayng now israel is NOT winning and getting hammered. Which is an exaggeration and misleading as approx 95 % missiles are not getting through.

Of course Iranian regime is a threat to Israel this is what Israel has been sayng all along as Iran arranged Oct 7 and Iran regime has a clear manifesto goal of destroying the Jewish state and not to mention USA as well. No other state seeks publicly the destruction of another ( multiple) nation states like Iran regime does

It was great USA struck those Iranian sites too after israel did all the hard work against Iran regime

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
62 replies
83 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John J. Mearsheimer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture