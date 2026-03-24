On 24 March 2026, I was on “Judging Freedom” talking with Judge Napolitano about where the Iran war is headed in light of President Trump’s decision on the previous day (23 March 2026) not to bomb Iran’s energy installations.

While it was certainly all for the good that Trump did not pull the trigger, as it would have led to a disastrous escalation, the situation remains as grim as ever. The US still has no viable exit strategy and going up the escalation ladder is a prescription for disaster, as Iran is playing the stronger hand.