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David Hanna's avatar
David Hanna
Oct 10Edited

They are clearly in an very ugly stalemate, where the balance of resolve and innovation has clearly heavily favored the Ukrainian side for the past five years.

It's actually insane that you haven't updated your priors given that Ukraine has clearly shown itself to be a peer adversary to Russia. 1.5 million casualties + global isolation for barely 20% of Ukrainian territory is not a victory, but an aggressor being fought to a draw.

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Alan's avatar
Alan
Oct 10

NATO MUST BE DISMANTLED. IT'S ONLY PURPOSE IS TO DESTROY RUSSIA.

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