On 8 October 2026, I was on Lena Petrova’s popular podcast, World Affairs in Context, discussing the war in Ukraine and its implications not just for Ukraine’s future, but for NATO’s as well. I emphasized that NATO is deeply involved in the war, but that NATO and Ukraine working together cannot defeat Russia. As I have long argued, Russia is going to win an ugly victory, while Ukraine will end up a dysfunctional rump state.

Recent developments on the battlefield, in Europe, within the Trump administration, and inside Ukraine itself reinforce my argument that Ukraine’s position is steadily deteriorating while Russia’s is growing stronger. Importantly, this conversation took place before President Trump reached an agreement with President Putin to allow Russian diesel to flow into world markets, which is terrible news for Ukraine.