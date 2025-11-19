John’s Substack

Luís Nunes
1d

Thanks for your service, Prof. Mearsheimer, you probably lost a couple of IQ points if you had to talk to those people. 🧐😁 But at least they can't say later they didn't know...

2 replies
avo gatro
1dEdited

I think we need to clarify that Patriots for Europe is the right wing group in EU parliament. They represent 12% of MPs, that is the 3rd largest group.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Patriots_for_Europe 12%

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Europe_of_Sovereign_Nations_Group 4% AfD is in this group.

The Globalist part of EU parliament are not represented here, and they are not listening to Prof. Mearsheimer or Prof. Sachs.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Political_groups_of_the_European_Parliament

1 reply
