My Talk at the European Parliament
On 11 November 2025, I spoke in Brussels at the European Parliament on “Europe’s Bleak Future.”
A transcript of my talk has been published as an article in The American Conservative, which has also kindly posted the video of my presentation on YouTube. I have posted below links for both the video of the talk and the article version.
/https://www.theamericanconservative.com/mearsheimer-europes-bleak-future/
Thanks for your service, Prof. Mearsheimer, you probably lost a couple of IQ points if you had to talk to those people. 🧐😁 But at least they can't say later they didn't know...
I think we need to clarify that Patriots for Europe is the right wing group in EU parliament. They represent 12% of MPs, that is the 3rd largest group.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Patriots_for_Europe 12%
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Europe_of_Sovereign_Nations_Group 4% AfD is in this group.
The Globalist part of EU parliament are not represented here, and they are not listening to Prof. Mearsheimer or Prof. Sachs.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Political_groups_of_the_European_Parliament