On 13 April 2026, I was on “Deep Dive” with Lt. Col. (ret.) Danny Davis talking about Iran. Although there was movement toward a genuine ceasefire after we spoke — as Israel stopped striking Lebanon and the Strait of Hormuz was opened — that agreement quickly fell apart and Iran has closed the Strait again. Plus, Israel has made it clear it has no intention of stopping its attacks on Lebanon for any appreciable period of time. Thus, the analysis Danny and I provided on the 13th is just as relevant today — 18 April — as it was five days ago. Simply put, it is as difficult as ever to see how President Trump can end this war, unless of course he is willing to concede defeat.