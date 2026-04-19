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Damien McGillivray's avatar
Damien McGillivray
12h

As long as "israel" is an entity there will always be a war. They are not hiding their agenda, yet everyone seems to gloss over it like it's a fantasy. Either all commentators on the subject are paid "israeli" operatives keeping the masses confused or they're just not listening properly to what being said.

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Sean Griobhtha's avatar
Sean Griobhtha
10h

The same from all of the West, protecting its terrorist tool.

"Criticism of Israel, which is Right and Just, was not created in a vacuum. The slaughter based upon lies has been on-going for over 125 years. Israel the land is the creation of the West, and supports it, with blood."

https://griobhtha1.substack.com/p/dear-eu-foreign-ministers

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