More of the Same on Iran
On 13 April 2026, I was on “Deep Dive” with Lt. Col. (ret.) Danny Davis talking about Iran. Although there was movement toward a genuine ceasefire after we spoke — as Israel stopped striking Lebanon and the Strait of Hormuz was opened — that agreement quickly fell apart and Iran has closed the Strait again. Plus, Israel has made it clear it has no intention of stopping its attacks on Lebanon for any appreciable period of time. Thus, the analysis Danny and I provided on the 13th is just as relevant today — 18 April — as it was five days ago. Simply put, it is as difficult as ever to see how President Trump can end this war, unless of course he is willing to concede defeat.
As long as "israel" is an entity there will always be a war. They are not hiding their agenda, yet everyone seems to gloss over it like it's a fantasy. Either all commentators on the subject are paid "israeli" operatives keeping the masses confused or they're just not listening properly to what being said.
The same from all of the West, protecting its terrorist tool.
"Criticism of Israel, which is Right and Just, was not created in a vacuum. The slaughter based upon lies has been on-going for over 125 years. Israel the land is the creation of the West, and supports it, with blood."
https://griobhtha1.substack.com/p/dear-eu-foreign-ministers