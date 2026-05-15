Om 20 May 2026, the prestigious Munk Debates program in Toronto will feature a debate on whether John Quincy Adams’s 1821 warning that America should not go “abroad in search of monsters to destroy” makes sense in the contemporary world.

Steve Walt and I will argue that the US should not. Adams is right

Victoria Nuland and Mike Pompeo will argue that it should. Adams is wrong.

Below is a description of the event, as well as how people who might want to watch it online — or in person if you happen to be in Toronto — can do so.

There is a special 20 percent discount to anyone who subscribes to my substack.

https://munkdebates.com/debates/https://munkdebates.com/debates/foreign-wars-debate/-wars-debate/

**20% off on tickets for John’s subscribers here:

https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/10006499964F9219?did=20off

**Livestream pass can be purchased here:

https://https://munkdebates.com/membership//membership/