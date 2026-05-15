Mearsheimer and Walt versus Nuland and Pompeo
Om 20 May 2026, the prestigious Munk Debates program in Toronto will feature a debate on whether John Quincy Adams’s 1821 warning that America should not go “abroad in search of monsters to destroy” makes sense in the contemporary world.
Steve Walt and I will argue that the US should not. Adams is right
Victoria Nuland and Mike Pompeo will argue that it should. Adams is wrong.
Below is a description of the event, as well as how people who might want to watch it online — or in person if you happen to be in Toronto — can do so.
There is a special 20 percent discount to anyone who subscribes to my substack.
https://munkdebates.com/debates/https://munkdebates.com/debates/foreign-wars-debate/-wars-debate/
**20% off on tickets for John’s subscribers here:
https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/10006499964F9219?did=20off
**Livestream pass can be purchased here:
Nuland and Pompeo are politically bankrupt neocons whose theories have all been debunked
Pompeo was openly commending Mossad in Tehran inciting violence in the streets of Tehran and said Iran would fall. We saw Iran nearly annihilated Israel. And on nuland, even her neocon husband has seen the light. Some fools never learn I guess
It'll be the same tired arguments from Pompeo and Nuland. They'll argue that monsters exist, all America is doing is defending its sovereignty by meeting them where they are, before they come here.