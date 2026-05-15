John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Omid Souresrafil MBBS PhD FHRS's avatar
Omid Souresrafil MBBS PhD FHRS
13hEdited

Nuland and Pompeo are politically bankrupt neocons whose theories have all been debunked

Pompeo was openly commending Mossad in Tehran inciting violence in the streets of Tehran and said Iran would fall. We saw Iran nearly annihilated Israel. And on nuland, even her neocon husband has seen the light. Some fools never learn I guess

Reply
Share
7 replies
Mack Ayache's avatar
Mack Ayache
12hEdited

It'll be the same tired arguments from Pompeo and Nuland. They'll argue that monsters exist, all America is doing is defending its sovereignty by meeting them where they are, before they come here.

Reply
Share
4 replies
54 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John J. Mearsheimer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture