John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Polaris's avatar
Polaris
2d

That headline scared me for a second!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Robert Liles's avatar
Robert Liles
2d

I have Zionist fatigue…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
62 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 John J. Mearsheimer
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture