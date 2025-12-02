On 1 December 2025, I was on The Spectator’s “Americano” podcast with Freddy Gray. We talked about where the Ukraine war is headed and about the recent release of email correspondence between Alan Dershowitz and Jeffrey Epstein that shows them working closely together in April 2006 to smear me and Steve Walt shortly after our famous article on “The Israel Lobby” appeared in the London Review of Books. At the time, Dershowitz probably did more than anyone else to falsely portray us as antisemites who had written a new version of The Protocols of the Elders of Zion. There was no evidence at the time, however, that Dershowitz was working with Epstein to smear us and cause people to dismiss our article. It will be interesting to see whether more correspondence between the two of them (and maybe others) on this matter comes out when the Justice Department releases the vast trove of Epstein files in its control.