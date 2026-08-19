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Sedona Spirit's avatar
Sedona Spirit
14h

You were excellent & succinct as usual. Watched your JudgeNap interview. Please keep talking. We need sanity during these dark crazy days. THANK YOU!!!

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JohnnyGee's avatar
JohnnyGee
10h

Honestly, other than the delusional MAGA core, is there anyone who still believes Donald Trump isn't out of his mind? The man is obviously out of touch with reality. His thinking is not just unreasonable, its illogical, it borders on delusional. This can't be lost on even the sycophants that surround him. It really can't be lost on anyone. So a question to be asked is: where is the media?, the press? Where are the democrats? Somebody with a platform, some gravitas, needs to step up say the man is unfit. Somebody(s) need to start beating that drum. The man is deteriorating, and we still have two years to go, which means today is as good as he gets.

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