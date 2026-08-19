On 18 August 2026, I was on “Judging Freedom” talking with the Judge about the Iran war, Israel’s never-ending outrageous behavior, the Ukraine war, and President Trump’s increasingly erratic behavior, all thoroughly depressing subjects. Given that 1) Trump is destined to suffer a devastating defeat in Iran, 2) Ukraine & the West are almost certain to lose the Ukraine war, and 3) he has no hope of getting the Israelis to accept his peace plan for Gaza, it seems likely that Trump’s behavior will become even more erratic in the months ahead. He certainly has little cause for optimism and much cause for pessimism. On a more positive note, the Judge and I talked about Israel’s Lobby, the terrific new book by Eli Clifton and Ian Lustick. In fact, the Judge interviewed them right after he finished his interview with me. I would encourage all my subscribers to watch the interview and read the book.