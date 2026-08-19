On 18 August 2026, I was on “Judging Freedom” talking with the Judge about the Iran war, Israel’s never-ending outrageous behavior, the Ukraine war, and President Trump’s increasingly erratic behavior, all thoroughly depressing subjects. Given that 1) Trump is destined to suffer a devastating defeat in Iran, 2) Ukraine & the West are almost certain to lose the Ukraine war, and 3) he has no hope of getting the Israelis to accept his peace plan for Gaza, it seems likely that Trump’s behavior will become even more erratic in the months ahead. He certainly has little cause for optimism and much cause for pessimism. On a more positive note, the Judge and I talked about Israel’s Lobby, the terrific new book by Eli Clifton and Ian Lustick. In fact, the Judge interviewed them right after he finished his interview with me. I would encourage all my subscribers to watch the interview and read the book.
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You were excellent & succinct as usual. Watched your JudgeNap interview. Please keep talking. We need sanity during these dark crazy days. THANK YOU!!!
Honestly, other than the delusional MAGA core, is there anyone who still believes Donald Trump isn't out of his mind? The man is obviously out of touch with reality. His thinking is not just unreasonable, its illogical, it borders on delusional. This can't be lost on even the sycophants that surround him. It really can't be lost on anyone. So a question to be asked is: where is the media?, the press? Where are the democrats? Somebody with a platform, some gravitas, needs to step up say the man is unfit. Somebody(s) need to start beating that drum. The man is deteriorating, and we still have two years to go, which means today is as good as he gets.