Liberalism was in the ascendancy in the decade and a half after the Cold War ended, as reflected in Francis Fukuyama’s famous 1989 essay “The End of History?” That ideology, which sits at the core of American identity, is now in serious trouble, not just in the United States, but all over the world.

This is a lecture I gave in 2020 that attempts to explain what went wrong, which I think still has much relevance today. Given all the attention now being paid to this issue, I thought some readers might find my talk interesting and informative, even if they don’t agree with everything I say.

https://www.mearsheimer.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Madison-Lecture-PDF.pdf