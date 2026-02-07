John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben's avatar
Ben
1h

Is there a more execrable nation than Israel?

Reply
Share
1 reply
SixtoPifu's avatar
SixtoPifu
40m

The only possibility for peace in the region is if Israel disappears.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John J. Mearsheimer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture