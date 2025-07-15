On 14 July 2025, I was on the “Deep Dive” with Lt. Col. (ret.) Danny Davis talking about President Trump’s announcement (just before we went on the air) that he is providing Ukraine with additional arms and giving Putin 50 days to come to the negotiating table and settle the war. We both agreed that this policy is not only going to fail, but Trump now owns the war for sure and is effectively employing the same policy toward Ukraine that his predecessor, Joe Biden, pursued. Moreover, it is clear that Trump, who promised to end the war before he moved into the White House, but certainly just after he took office, has consistently fooled himself in his dealings with Russia.
As I listened to various American presidents since, let's say Ronald Reagan, I have become convinced that they all eventually accept their propaganda for the truth. It may even go deeper. Perhaps Hollywood stereotypes are what dictates the ultimate visions of these men and the governments that they assembled. The idea that the US is the "greatest" event in human history is painfully missing the realities of the US today - a country with profound financial and societal problems that cause the country to fall apart. But many of these problems have been there for many many years, and in some cases since the Great Depression. Will this change? Change it must but not in the way we think.
I’m deeply disappointed in Trump. I had really hoped he wasn’t stupid enough to do this. Vietnam 2.0 here we come. At best.