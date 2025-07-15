On 14 July 2025, I was on the “Deep Dive” with Lt. Col. (ret.) Danny Davis talking about President Trump’s announcement (just before we went on the air) that he is providing Ukraine with additional arms and giving Putin 50 days to come to the negotiating table and settle the war. We both agreed that this policy is not only going to fail, but Trump now owns the war for sure and is effectively employing the same policy toward Ukraine that his predecessor, Joe Biden, pursued. Moreover, it is clear that Trump, who promised to end the war before he moved into the White House, but certainly just after he took office, has consistently fooled himself in his dealings with Russia.