John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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zipster999's avatar
zipster999
15h

John i really appreciate all your great material and in my view what make it so compelling is the scientific appeal approach you bring of setting out a theory and then repeatedly testing it against the facts. Maybe it's too contentious or off topic but one day I would love to hear your analysis on 22 November 1963 and what you think really happened.

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Atique Malik's avatar
Atique Malik
15h

Good to know. It’s been some time since such an ignorant administration has been in the White House. We used to think the British were ill informed and stupidly arrogant when they had their Empire. Americans are trying hard to catch up. God help us!

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