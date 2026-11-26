I wanted to let viewers know I have just released a 17th YouTube video:
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I wanted to let viewers know I have just released a 17th YouTube video:
Professor Mearsheimer, whilst I agree with the principle of Presidents getting to know one another, which could theoretically solve many present and future problems, the US remains the weak link in resolving these problems.
The reason for my statement being, that no matter how well a US President gets to know the others, he is powerless to commit to rational actions to solve the problems, because US Presidents are merely figureheads, who are controlled behind the scenes, and the decisions are made for them to carry out, noatter what their understanding or opinions may be in regard to other countries and their Presidents.
And while this situation of a controlled and Unrespected US President continues, the US will never be an effective global leader, given that while Americans are blind to the ruse of supposed US Presidential leadership, largely due to poor education and low IQ, the rest of the world is Not, and will always regard any US puppet President with suspicion.
This meeting is historically symbolic and will be remembered. In terms of planetary survival, China, maintaining a communist ideology for the future, appears as the dominate rational player. The U.S., under Trump, with its failing wars and ideology of “full spectrum dominance,” appears foolish, to say the least, while Russia would just like to survive as a legitimate security and trading partner. It will be remembered as a turning point.