I wanted to let viewers know I recently released a YouTube video I did in conjunction with the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft on the Israel lobby.
Discussion about this post
No posts
I wanted to let viewers know I recently released a YouTube video I did in conjunction with the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft on the Israel lobby.
No posts
As a baby boomer I was initially conned by the Exodus myth reading the book and seeing the film in my teens, but ironically it was the Munich massacre and the hi-jacking of planes that rather than hardening my view, challenged me to ask why. I have since then been pro-Palestinian and have become a sort of amateur historian of Zionism to the extent that I am preparing a submission to become a PhD research student in Palestinian studies, doing two things - contributing to the Palestinian cause and attaining a dream I had for a long time though impossible, gaining a PhD. I believe the left in general (worldwide) has lost its way and needs to reassess and decide what its actual ideology is - it seems to have none at present. Only a left that is not afraid to say it is Socialist without fear can have any success and the left liberals sold us all out on that one. I myself quite often state my Marxist beliefs but I am not sure that many people have much idea what either Marxism or Socialism really mean. I do hope that young people are the future and that they can change the direction of politics and the society it operates in, otherwise both the earth and the humanity on it are doomed.
The soulless elites that run this realm don't pick sides, they create them!
If you don't understand Divide and Conquer you'll always see the us vs them false left/right paradigm instead of the bigger picture.
Yes the Marxist Left is delusional! Yuri Beznenov explained how the leftist are indoctrinated but the right, the cult of 45/47: are just as if not more delusional.
Now I'm more in line with the "right" but it's a very precarious way to look at the world.
I'm a free speech absolutist! And the right used to champion that, but now they let Israel dictate free speech and sorry but that is a HUGE RED 🚩 FLAG !
For instance little Ben Shapiro used to champion free speech until the criticisms of Israel became too much for his fragile little Zionist Ego!
Regardless of your political beliefs are, us vs them should be us the many vs the 0.01 % who meet privately violating the Logan Act when they meet a Bilderberg or Bohemian Grove where they hold Cremation of Care Ceremonies!
Yet we have people still believing they received a life saving vaccine!