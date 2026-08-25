JJM YouTube AlertJohn J. MearsheimerAug 25, 20261742429ShareI wanted to let viewers know I have just released a fifth YouTube video:1742429Share
John, I am not in a position to contribute or subscribe. Some of us are really being hit hard by what is happening economically. I consider myself to be so fortunate to have access to your posts, your education, and your guidance--it makes a huge difference. Thanks so much for everything. We boogie on. Insight is everything.
Thank you for all your insight GOAT 🐐