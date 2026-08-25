John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Linnea Martin's avatar
Linnea Martin
20h

John, I am not in a position to contribute or subscribe. Some of us are really being hit hard by what is happening economically. I consider myself to be so fortunate to have access to your posts, your education, and your guidance--it makes a huge difference. Thanks so much for everything. We boogie on. Insight is everything.

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Viktoria Lukas's avatar
Viktoria Lukas
1d

Thank you for all your insight GOAT 🐐

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