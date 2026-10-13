JJM YouTube AlertJohn J. MearsheimerOct 13, 20261963035ShareI wanted to let viewers know I have just released a 12th YouTube video:1963035Share
Thanks for educating people about these important subjects!
One thing I’d like to have heard was how the PLO and Hamas were formed. The outside world simply uses “terrorist groups” without the historical significance and personal tragedies motivating their formations and cause. Somehow their tactics are “ruthless ” than Israel’s “right to defend itself” when we know who was the originator of the antagonistic exodus of the Palestinian people backed by the West. I find most of my friends simply avoid the historical origins and state an extremely lazy approach say “both sides are to blame, are terrible, don’t want peace, etc” when we know the intentions of each side are extremely different.