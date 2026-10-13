John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin KC Flynn's avatar
Kevin KC Flynn
Oct 13

Thanks for educating people about these important subjects!

Reply
Share
Kathy's avatar
Kathy
Oct 13

One thing I’d like to have heard was how the PLO and Hamas were formed. The outside world simply uses “terrorist groups” without the historical significance and personal tragedies motivating their formations and cause. Somehow their tactics are “ruthless ” than Israel’s “right to defend itself” when we know who was the originator of the antagonistic exodus of the Palestinian people backed by the West. I find most of my friends simply avoid the historical origins and state an extremely lazy approach say “both sides are to blame, are terrible, don’t want peace, etc” when we know the intentions of each side are extremely different.

Reply
Share
5 replies
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John J. Mearsheimer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture