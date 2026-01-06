JJM vs John Bolton on Venezuela
On 4 January 2026, John Bolton and I appeared on Tom Switzer’s new show — “Switzerland” — to talk about the US kidnapping of President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela. Although we were interviewed sequentially, the issues Bolton and I addressed were unsurprisingly very similar while the answers we gave were unsurprisingly very different.
Tom is an idiot!
Oh shit, the White Malice debating their neuroperverse ideology? Debate, now is it? Millions murdered with these fucking EuroTrashLandian illegal aliens debating.
https://open.substack.com/pub/paulokirk/p/there-is-more-than-oil-in-those-hills?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=5i319