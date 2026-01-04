John’s Substack

Ralph Schultz
5h

Facts. Under Chavex, poverty rate declined from 52% to 27 %, in line with other Latin American countries. Since USA sanctions in 2015 it climbed to 80%. So, USA destroys a country, then intervenes to save it .I am adjunct econ prof.

Mamoun Ali Abdallah
6h

Where there is oil and resources their is an invasion. Iraq. Iran. Venzula . Nigeria . Oil was promised to USA 3000 years ago

