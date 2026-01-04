JJM on Venezuela
For those who might be interested, I will be participating in a roundtable discussion about the situation in Venezuela at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft this Tuesday (January 6) from 2-3 pm EST. It is titled: “Interventionism on Steroids – The Trump Takeover of Venezuela.”
For anyone who would like to know more about the roundtable and register to view it, here is the link:
https://quincyinst.org/events/interventionism-on-steroids-the-trump-takeover-of-venezuela/
I will also appear on a handful of other podcasts this coming week to discuss events in Venezuela.
Facts. Under Chavex, poverty rate declined from 52% to 27 %, in line with other Latin American countries. Since USA sanctions in 2015 it climbed to 80%. So, USA destroys a country, then intervenes to save it .I am adjunct econ prof.
Where there is oil and resources their is an invasion. Iraq. Iran. Venzula . Nigeria . Oil was promised to USA 3000 years ago