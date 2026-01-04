For those who might be interested, I will be participating in a roundtable discussion about the situation in Venezuela at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft this Tuesday (January 6) from 2-3 pm EST. It is titled: “Interventionism on Steroids – The Trump Takeover of Venezuela.”

For anyone who would like to know more about the roundtable and register to view it, here is the link:

https://quincyinst.org/events/interventionism-on-steroids-the-trump-takeover-of-venezuela/

I will also appear on a handful of other podcasts this coming week to discuss events in Venezuela.