I previously posted a transcript of the keynote address I gave at the Gaza Genocide Center on 7 November 2026.
A video of my address has just been released by the Gaza Genocide Center.
Here it is for those who might be interested:
I previously posted a transcript of the keynote address I gave at the Gaza Genocide Center on 7 November 2026.
A video of my address has just been released by the Gaza Genocide Center.
Here it is for those who might be interested:
Great presentation, Dr. Mearsheimer! It’s truly a shame that the country that’s supposed to stand for human rights and dignity is a party to the brutalization of the poor people of Gaza. We should be ashamed of ourselves.
A truly great speech.