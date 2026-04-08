On 8 April 2026, I was on CNN News18 in India talking about the ceasefire in the Iran war that President Trump had announced the previous evening (7 April 2026), shortly before he was scheduled to wipe Iranian civilization off the planet forever. It seems clear to me that Trump is desperate to end this war, because he knows the US and Israel have lost and he better end it before even greater damage is done to his presidency, the US, and the world economy. It also seems clear that Iran is going to be in a much better position moving forward than it was before the war started on 28 February 2026. What a colossal blunder Trump made allowing the Israelis to bamboozle him into launching this war.