John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Doug Poretz's avatar
Doug Poretz
9h

Trump waasn't bamboozled -=- he was presented a case that allowed him to do what he wanted to do.

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joe's avatar
joe
9h

USA is the terrorist

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