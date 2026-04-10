JJM Address at The Arab Center
On 9 April 2026, I gave the keynote address at the Arab Center’s 11th annual conference in Washington, DC.
My talk was titled: “US Middle East Policy: The Growing Propensity for Genocide.”
On 9 April 2026, I gave the keynote address at the Arab Center’s 11th annual conference in Washington, DC.
My talk was titled: “US Middle East Policy: The Growing Propensity for Genocide.”
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Thank you for speaking out John. Please stay safe. Your truth is invaluable. ❤️🩹🇨🇦
Who is John J. Möscheimer? 😁