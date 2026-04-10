John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Ziggy34's avatar
Ziggy34
5h

Thank you for speaking out John. Please stay safe. Your truth is invaluable. ❤️‍🩹🇨🇦

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SaHiB's avatar
SaHiB
5h

Who is John J. Möscheimer? 😁

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