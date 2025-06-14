On 13 June 2025, I was on a special edition of “Judging Freedom” with Judge Napolitano talking about Israel’s attack on Iran. We discussed Israeli motives, President Trump’s role in the attack, the likely Iranian response, and where this is all likely to end up.
Discussion about this post
No posts
We’re bombing Iran? Yea - We’re bombing Iran. Is that crazy? Yea - That’s crazy. And we’re party to a genocide? Yea - We’re party to a genocide. My father fought in world war 2 in to stop a genocide and now we’re party to a genocide? Is that crazy? Yea - That’s crazy.
I thought we would have learned our lesson in Vietnam? Yea - One would have thought so. That’s a shame. Yea - It’s a shame. My oldest brother fought in Vietnam and boy did that screw him up. When he came back no one ever told him thanks. And just think of how badly it messed up everyone in Vietnam. That was a huge mistake. So was Afghanistan and Iraq. Yup. -
And now yet another war? Yup. - Is that crazy? Yea - It’s beyond crazy.
Thanks for the analysis. It’s hard to believe what those leaders in the west are trying to achieve. Just utter destruction.