Kevin Flynn
15h

We’re bombing Iran? Yea - We’re bombing Iran. Is that crazy? Yea - That’s crazy. And we’re party to a genocide? Yea - We’re party to a genocide. My father fought in world war 2 in to stop a genocide and now we’re party to a genocide? Is that crazy? Yea - That’s crazy.

I thought we would have learned our lesson in Vietnam? Yea - One would have thought so. That’s a shame. Yea - It’s a shame. My oldest brother fought in Vietnam and boy did that screw him up. When he came back no one ever told him thanks. And just think of how badly it messed up everyone in Vietnam. That was a huge mistake. So was Afghanistan and Iraq. Yup. -

And now yet another war? Yup. - Is that crazy? Yea - It’s beyond crazy.

1 reply
Alectrona
15h

Thanks for the analysis. It’s hard to believe what those leaders in the west are trying to achieve. Just utter destruction.

2 replies
