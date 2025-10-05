John’s Substack

David Larsen
1h

Kushner and Witkoff are indeed not honest brokers. Not only are they extremely pro-Zionist, but they also stand to make millions upon millions of dollars from the redevelopment of Gaza, as does by the way, President Trump. The whole process is utterly repugnant.

Nicolas
1h

"Common sense dictates that the US negotiators in Egypt should be individuals who are solely guided by what is in the American national interest."

Well, common sense dictates to me that an "honest broker" should be an individual or a state who has no interest whatsoever in the result of the negotiation. I am sure that over 7 billions humans, there must be very qualified lawyers and diplomats who have integrity, and whose country has nothing to loose or gain to the deal, other than the satisfaction and pride to have been an honest broker and helped create peace somewhere in the world.

I believe one of the first rules of law is the the judge cannot have any interest in the case he is judging. otherwise, he will have a conflict of interest.

