Israel Owns Trump
On 14 April 2026, I was on “Judging Freedom” talking with Judge Napolitano about Iran. My central point to the judge was that Trump is in no position to work out a deal with Iran that settles the ongoing war in a meaningful way. The reason is simple: Israel has no interest in a ceasefire, much less an agreement that satisfies any of Iran’s demands, especially its demand that it maintain the capability to enrich uranium. Israel would prefer to wreck Iran, much the way Syria was wrecked. And Israel and its enormously powerful lobby have the means to make Trump dance to their tune, as they have demonstrated repeatedly since Trump moved back into the White House in January 2025. The only circumstance where Trump might stand up to Israel and the lobby is if the world economy is on the verge of disaster, and the president feels that eventuality would be so dire that he has no choice but to stand up to Israel.
That sounds about right - but even the likelihood of a long and deep global depression would not be a sufficient reason for Trump to call time on Israel. He knows he would be dead within 24 hours of disobedience to Israel’s commands. The global economy is fucked. The good news is that the US Dollar is also fucked. Tough times ahead - but Iran will have the last laugh and Israel will be destroyed.
The concern with Iran's ability to someday fabricate a nuclear bomb seems misplaced. If actually pressed by Israel and the US existentially, they might seek such a device from an outside source, whether DPRK or otherwise. MAD (Mutually Assured Destruction) may be a dangerous policy, but it has been a time-proven method to keep the wolf from the door.