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Glenn Crichton's avatar
Glenn Crichton
9h

That sounds about right - but even the likelihood of a long and deep global depression would not be a sufficient reason for Trump to call time on Israel. He knows he would be dead within 24 hours of disobedience to Israel’s commands. The global economy is fucked. The good news is that the US Dollar is also fucked. Tough times ahead - but Iran will have the last laugh and Israel will be destroyed.

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David Ecklein's avatar
David Ecklein
9h

The concern with Iran's ability to someday fabricate a nuclear bomb seems misplaced. If actually pressed by Israel and the US existentially, they might seek such a device from an outside source, whether DPRK or otherwise. MAD (Mutually Assured Destruction) may be a dangerous policy, but it has been a time-proven method to keep the wolf from the door.

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