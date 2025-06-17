On 16 June 2025, Freddie Sayers of UnHerd interviewed me about the ongoing war between Iran and Israel. He then interviewed Israeli scholar Yoram Hazony on the same subject. I argued that it was foolish for Israel to start the war, as they don’t have the capability to permanently eliminate Iran’s nuclear program — its main goal — and that the United States has a deep-seated interest in not getting involved in the fighting. Of course, Israel and its lobby in the United States are putting enormous pressure on the Trump administration to come to Israel’s rescue and destroy the key Iranian nuclear assets that Israel cannot eliminate. This case is another illustration of how deeply dependent Israel has become on the United States for its security.