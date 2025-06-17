On 16 June 2025, Freddie Sayers of UnHerd interviewed me about the ongoing war between Iran and Israel. He then interviewed Israeli scholar Yoram Hazony on the same subject. I argued that it was foolish for Israel to start the war, as they don’t have the capability to permanently eliminate Iran’s nuclear program — its main goal — and that the United States has a deep-seated interest in not getting involved in the fighting. Of course, Israel and its lobby in the United States are putting enormous pressure on the Trump administration to come to Israel’s rescue and destroy the key Iranian nuclear assets that Israel cannot eliminate. This case is another illustration of how deeply dependent Israel has become on the United States for its security.
I published something similar yesterday, about how Bill Ackman is trying to drag America into war by lying about only needing -- in his words -- just “a bomber or two for a few days.” I also talk about how Ackman admitted that Israel “does not have the equipment and armaments to complete the job.” Translation: Israel starts the war, your sons finish it.
Bill Ackman Thinks Your Sons Should Finish Israel’s Fight
https://www.karlstack.com/p/bill-ackman-thinks-your-sons-should
They have weapons of mass destruction? Nasty to women? Bet they'd remove babies from incubators, given the chance.
These guys need a colour revolution and some of Victoria Nuland's cookies! Don't tell me it's all so last decade. Some things never get old. (A little ripe, maybe.)