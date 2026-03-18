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Narena Olliver's avatar
Narena Olliver
22m

Israel keeps knocking off Iranian leadership. Surely, they are aware that Iranian strategic planning is centred on a decentralized "Dead Hand" command structure. According to the European Council on Foreign Relations and other experts like Alastair Crooke, it was orchestrated by Supreme Leader Khamenei in the months preceding his death. This doctrine was engineered to ensure that Iranian military operations continue even in the event of a total leadership decapitation. By eliminating the entire senior command structure, the US/Israel have removed the only individuals with the authority to rescind pre-authorized military orders. Netanyahu and Trump need to be put in strait jackets. Please comment.

Narena Olliver

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charles leone's avatar
charles leone
17m

Put them in a maximum security prison on Epstein Island along with their billionaire bankster enablers.

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