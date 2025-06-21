On 20 June 2025, I was on “Judging Freedom” talking with the Judge about Israel’s prospects for “winning” its war against Iran. I argued that Israel cannot achieve its goals in this war and that is why the Netanyahu government and the Israel lobby are putting enormous pressure on the Trump administration to enter the war. Naturally, we also talked about the likely consequences if the United States joined the fight. Just like the Israelis, the Trump administration does not have a magic formula for “winning” this war, which is why the president has delayed making a decision for now. He surely knows that if he pulls the trigger, he would be jumping into the “deep kimchi.” But can he stand up to Israel and its diehard supporters?