On 20 June 2025, I was on “Judging Freedom” talking with the Judge about Israel’s prospects for “winning” its war against Iran. I argued that Israel cannot achieve its goals in this war and that is why the Netanyahu government and the Israel lobby are putting enormous pressure on the Trump administration to enter the war. Naturally, we also talked about the likely consequences if the United States joined the fight. Just like the Israelis, the Trump administration does not have a magic formula for “winning” this war, which is why the president has delayed making a decision for now. He surely knows that if he pulls the trigger, he would be jumping into the “deep kimchi.” But can he stand up to Israel and its diehard supporters?
The question posed, can Trump stand up to Israel and its diehard supporters (read the Zionist lobby) not to join the Israeli aggression on Iran? The answer is no because he is beholden to them due to political contributions and other support they provided him during the last election cycle.
Mearsheimer never misses a chance to smear Israel—he distorts its motives, downplays its contributions, and bends over backward to excuse its enemies. While tiny Israel has done the extraordinary—not just surviving constant attacks but enriching the world through innovation in water desalinization, cybersecurity, and medical tech—Mearsheimer focuses only on fault-finding and vilification.
Since October 7, Israelis have endured barbaric violence from bloodthirsty, radical Islamic terrorists. Yet they’ve shown unshakable resilience, crippled Iran’s air defenses, and struck directly at the regime funding terror across the globe. Now they ask the West for one thing: help delivering the final blow to a regime that chants “Death to America” and is closing in on a nuclear weapon.
Mearsheimer may pretend this is about principle, but it’s transparent hostility. This isn’t charity—it’s strategic self-preservation. The West owes Israel more than lectures. Failing to help now would be a betrayal. The U.S. must step up—and ignore the tired, toxic voices that always blame the one democracy in the Middle East.