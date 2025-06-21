John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Khalil Daoud's avatar
Khalil Daoud
19m

The question posed, can Trump stand up to Israel and its diehard supporters (read the Zionist lobby) not to join the Israeli aggression on Iran? The answer is no because he is beholden to them due to political contributions and other support they provided him during the last election cycle.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Richard Jaffee's avatar
Richard Jaffee
15m

Mearsheimer never misses a chance to smear Israel—he distorts its motives, downplays its contributions, and bends over backward to excuse its enemies. While tiny Israel has done the extraordinary—not just surviving constant attacks but enriching the world through innovation in water desalinization, cybersecurity, and medical tech—Mearsheimer focuses only on fault-finding and vilification.

Since October 7, Israelis have endured barbaric violence from bloodthirsty, radical Islamic terrorists. Yet they’ve shown unshakable resilience, crippled Iran’s air defenses, and struck directly at the regime funding terror across the globe. Now they ask the West for one thing: help delivering the final blow to a regime that chants “Death to America” and is closing in on a nuclear weapon.

Mearsheimer may pretend this is about principle, but it’s transparent hostility. This isn’t charity—it’s strategic self-preservation. The West owes Israel more than lectures. Failing to help now would be a betrayal. The U.S. must step up—and ignore the tired, toxic voices that always blame the one democracy in the Middle East.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John J. Mearsheimer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture