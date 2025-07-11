On 10 July 2025, I appeared on “Judging Freedom.” The Judge and I talked about: the the close relationship between Netanyahu and Trump (3 visits to the White House in the first 6 months of the administration); Israel’s admission that Iran still has enriched uranium after the 12-day war; and the fact that Trump is looking more and more like Biden, not only on Ukraine, but on the Gaza genocide as well.
Discussion about this post
It’s my prediction that in addition to talking about geopolitics in about 2-3 years you’ll be talking mostly about how best to try to keep AI from spinning out of control. And about 2-3 years after that it’s possible that we’ll all be toast.
In my opinion this interview is further evidence that the top political leaders in the United States should have been taking John Mearsheimer’s advice for the past few decades. The fact that we foolishly didn’t take his advice is in large part why the world is in such a mess.
This leads to the fact that I think that most people who are aware of exponentially increasing capacity of AI are coming to the realization that AI will be used as an accelerant for the perpetration of nastiness. And the fact that we can’t solve our old school problems by staring to listen to the wisdom of someone like John will lead to unfathomable problems which are just beyond the horizon.
This is all to say that we’re in trouble and we’re headed towards much bigger problems.