On 4 August 2026, I was on “Judging Freedom” talking with the Judge mainly about Israel. He asked me whether Israel was a threat to the US. I argued that Israel — working hand-in-hand with the Israel lobby — is an albatross around America’s neck.

To be more specific, I made the case that Israel and its lobby are 1) a strategic liability, as they played a key role in causing 9/11, the 2003 Iraq War, and the 2026 Iran War; 2) a moral liability, as Israel has been executing a genocide in Gaza and pogroms in the West Bank, and with the help of the lobby involving the US in those calamities; and 3) the single greatest threat to free speech in the US today.

We discussed a number of other issues relating to Israel like the case of Jonathan Pollard, but truth be told, we barely scratched the surface.