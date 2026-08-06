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Rockeybebocky's avatar
Rockeybebocky
4h

The main stream media is doing disservice to American by not opening up discussions in Israel liabilities and financial burden has been putting in Americans.

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David Cook's avatar
David Cook
4h

Absolutely correct. What the American people need to understand is that our "leaders" are not acting in America's interest--they are acting in the interest of Israel, the lobby and the rich oligarchs. The whole Congress needs to be thrown out because they have all been bought and paid for. The system is the problem.

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