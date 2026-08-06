Israel Is a Strategic Liability
On 4 August 2026, I was on “Judging Freedom” talking with the Judge mainly about Israel. He asked me whether Israel was a threat to the US. I argued that Israel — working hand-in-hand with the Israel lobby — is an albatross around America’s neck.
To be more specific, I made the case that Israel and its lobby are 1) a strategic liability, as they played a key role in causing 9/11, the 2003 Iraq War, and the 2026 Iran War; 2) a moral liability, as Israel has been executing a genocide in Gaza and pogroms in the West Bank, and with the help of the lobby involving the US in those calamities; and 3) the single greatest threat to free speech in the US today.
We discussed a number of other issues relating to Israel like the case of Jonathan Pollard, but truth be told, we barely scratched the surface.
The main stream media is doing disservice to American by not opening up discussions in Israel liabilities and financial burden has been putting in Americans.
Absolutely correct. What the American people need to understand is that our "leaders" are not acting in America's interest--they are acting in the interest of Israel, the lobby and the rich oligarchs. The whole Congress needs to be thrown out because they have all been bought and paid for. The system is the problem.