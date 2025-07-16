On 15 July 2025, I was on “Judging Freedom” talking with the Judge mainly about President Trump’s decision to get tough with Putin, giving him 50 days to cut a deal that ends the Ukraine war. Of course, we agreed that Trump is handling this matter in the most ham-fisted way and his strategy (if you can call it that) is not going to work. Trump is making empty threats, which is not a recipe for success.