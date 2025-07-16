On 15 July 2025, I was on “Judging Freedom” talking with the Judge mainly about President Trump’s decision to get tough with Putin, giving him 50 days to cut a deal that ends the Ukraine war. Of course, we agreed that Trump is handling this matter in the most ham-fisted way and his strategy (if you can call it that) is not going to work. Trump is making empty threats, which is not a recipe for success.
Putin is definitely not shaking in his boots, nor he and his Kremlin acolytes care about Trump's threat...
Compared to Russia, NATO is disclosing itself as a pitiful paper tiger.
NATO is disintegrating because too many members now understand NATO is not a defensive alliance but a cruel imperialist run by evil forces in the US military industrial complex and even Zionists promoting and dictating geopolitical narratives covertly.
Russia and China are too powerful to be bullied by NATO imperialism.