On 19 February 2026, the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft hosted a debate between me and George Beebe, who is the director of grand strategy at Quincy. Emily Jashinsky of UnHerd moderated.

George argued that it is possible to fashion a peace agreement between Russia and its three adversaries: Europe, Ukraine, and the US.

In contrast, I argued that no such deal is possible and the war will be settled on the battlefield. We will then get an armistice which would effectively produce a frozen conflict.

Even though George and I disagreed on some key points, it was a pleasure engaging him in a rational-legal debate on this important subject.

Quincy took a poll before the debate and then after the debate to determine which of us moved the debate in his direction. I won’t spoil the surprise for you by reporting the results.