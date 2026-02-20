John’s Substack

SocraticGadfly
10h

Well put near the end John. And Russia wants to screw Ukraine why? It's called "NATO." And John swung the audience 12 percentage points. (I spoiled the surprise for you.)

Paulo Kirk
7m

Oh, damn, not the price paid to the people, the MIA, KIA, DOA, PTSD, future generations C-PTSD? Nah, not the corrupt ZioAzovNaziensky and his love of Kosher Israel weapons, SPy Cam abilities, the dirty exploding pagers and drone drone drones. Nah, sanctions?

Another Weapons Bazaar. More proving grounds for the Jewish invested, Jewish propped up, Jewish developed Weapons of Death. Nah, not that, at all.

In that Jewish State of Murder Rape Starvation Imprisonment Maiming, well well, the Jews are selling their Kosher Nostra tools . . . Zelensky will be there testing out a new exploding piano....

Booths display large models of interceptors and unmanned aircraft, while representatives describe operational capabilities to potential buyers. Business meetings unfold beside screens showing battlefield simulations and promotional footage.

This year’s expo reflected growing international interest in Israel’s defense sector, with manufacturers promoting equipment shaped by recent conflicts.

+--+

Trump has extended sanctions against Russia for another year, citing Moscow’s annexation of Crimea, its war in Donbas, and its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

A presidential notice dated Feb. 18 – set for publication in the Federal Register on Feb. 20 – ensures the measures remain in force beyond March 6, 2026.

+--+

Hang in there . . .

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/endless-prattling-whats-next-for

“I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13660,” the document states.

In its latest notification, the US government said Russia’s actions continue to pose “an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy” of the United States.

